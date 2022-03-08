It was not just about taking a group of people on a trekking adventure to a neighbouring hill, for the brave hearts at Hikoi Adventures in Visakhapatnam. Always exploring off-beat areas, and hilly regions of the East Coast this agile group is on the roll. With an enthusiastic mix of people, some ex-army, some housewives, they have always aimed for the sky when it comes to adventures. Successful in completing the task of trekking the third highest peak of Andhra Pradesh, these professional Visakhapatnam trekkers have conquered the Sinkaram Gutta.

Locally called the Mala Singaram Konda, it is at an elevation of 1620 meters, making it the fourth highest peak of Eastern Ghats. Scaling these heights for the first time, Praveen and Vamsi of HIKOI Adventures in Visakhapatnam have mastered this wilderness. The rocky mountain is located in Odisha, bordering Andhra Pradesh. These brave men have travelled along the mother stream of the Rana Jilleda waterfalls to reach the top.

In conversation with Yo! Vizag, the ever-enthusiastic Praveen said “We have been on many treks on the Eastern Ghats, but this was one of the most difficult and adventurous treks we have encountered. The hill is elevated at 600 meters, meaning we had to vertically climb a steep of 600 meters. The beauty of the Eastern Ghats is worth the efforts and we wish to explore such untapped places and bring it to the knowledge of the world.”

The hikers who initially attempted the trek back in 2017, officially trekked it in a time period of 4 hours in their second attempt. ” I believe we are the first ones to attempt this mighty feat apart from the locals. Anyone who loves to trek will surely enjoy this adventurous trail,” said the energetic hiker.

The trail that begins at the scenic hill station of Araku in Andra Pradesh will take you to the Odisha border through a village called Malasingaram in Andhra Pradesh from where the mountain gets its name from. The hikers do not suggest camping on this rocky mountain due to security reasons. They also added that only professional hikers could complete this task, but they plan to chalk out an easier way for all hiking enthusiasts.

The young team plans to employ the local villagers in the future and make Sinkaram Gutta a famous trekking destination of Andhra Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam trekkers plan to conduct trial treks at Sinkaram Gutta for all those interested and guide you to witness the breathtaking views from atop the Eastern Ghats.