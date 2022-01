Rajahmundry, also known as Rajamahendravaram, is a popular business destination on the eastern banks of the Godavari River. This city is well known for its rich culture and ancient heritage. The Rajahmundry road cum rail bridge is the third-longest one in India. One can travel from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry, which is a distance of 200km, by rail or road. There are a number of daily, and weekly, Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry trains.

While travelling on Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry trains, one would pass through Anakapalli, Samarlakota, Duvvada, Annavaram and Tuni stations. Most of these are small stations that are usually calm and peaceful. One can also see the sacred hill of the Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Sathyanarayana Swamy Temple as they pass by that station.

Here is the list of daily Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry trains and their timings:

Janmabhoomi Express (Train No: 12805) leaving Visakhapatnam at 6:15 am and reaching Rajahmundry at 9:16 am

Simhadri Express (Train No: 17240) leaving Visakhapatnam at 7:20 am and reaching Rajahmundry at 10:35 am

Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (Train No: 13351) leaving Visakhapatnam at 9:15 am and reaching Rajahmundry at 1:11 pm

Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Passenger Train (Train No: 57226) leaving Visakhapatnam at 9:35 am and reaching Rajahmundry at 1:35 pm

Howrah-Yesvantpur Super Fast Express (Train No: 12863) leaving Visakhapatnam at 11:00 am and reaching Rajahmundry at 1:55 pm

Ratnachal Super Fast Express (Train No: 12717) leaving Visakhapatnam at 12:40 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 3:36 pm

Prashanti Express (Train No: 18463) leaving Visakhapatnam at 1:05 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 4:00 pm

Tirumala Express (Train No: 17488) leaving Visakhapatnam at 2:05 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 5:15 pm

Visakha Express (Train No: 17015) leaving Visakhapatnam at 4:30 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 7:50 pm

Godavari Super Fast Express (Train No: 17015) leaving Visakhapatnam at 5:25 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 8:35 pm

Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Passenger Train (Train No: 57230) leaving Visakhapatnam at 8:15 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 11:30 pm

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garibrath Express (Train No: 12739) leaving Visakhapatnam at 8:30 pm and reach Rajahmundry at 11:34 pm

Rayagada-Vijayawada Passenger Train (Train No: 57272) leaving Visakhapatnam at 8:40 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 1:15 am

Falkunama Super Fast Express (Train No: 12703) leaving Visakhapatnam at 9:30 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 12:29 am

Konark Express (Train No: 11020) leaving Visakhapatnam at 10:45 pm and reaching Rajahmundry at 1:48 am.

Bilaspur-Tirupati Express (Train No: 17481) leaving Visakhapatnam at 11:35 pm and reach Rajahmundry at 3:10 am.

Here is the list of the weekly Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry trains: