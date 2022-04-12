Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has slowly evolved into a tourist destination. It is known for its rich cultural background, and high-quality Kosa silk. The popularity that Chhattisgarh has gained for being the ‘rice bowl of India’ can be attributed to Bilaspur. It is nestled in the eastern part of Chhattisgarh and is a city of immense historical and cultural significance. If you need a break from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, Chhattisgarh is the go-to place. Jagdalpur is yet another popular tourist destination in the state. With numerous must-visit historical places in and around Bilaspur, you should already be planning for your trip from Visakhapatnam.

How to reach Bilaspur?

The ideal way to reach Bilaspur from Visakhapatnam is via train, which will take you approximately 13 hours. If you plan to fly, the nearest airport is in Raipur, which is approximately 2 hours away from Bilaspur. If you plan to go on a long drive, you could also have a pitstop at the beautiful hill station, Araku. The journey is approximately 13 hours.

Bilaspur is the headquarters of the South Eastern Central Railway. The Bilaspur Railway Station is also one of the heritage buildings which is a must-visit tourist attraction.

Must-visit places in and around Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

#1 Devrani-Jethani Temple

Devrani Jethani Temple is situated in Tala, Bilaspur. It represents the remains of two ancient shrines here that lie a few meters apart from each other. According to legend, they were built for the wives of the two royal brothers. The term Devrani-Jethani refers to sisters-in-law. The architectural brilliance signifies the glory of ancient times. There is also a small museum inside the temple that will take you back in time.

#2 Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary

Located 55 kms from Bilaspur is this tiger reserve cum wildlife sanctuary established in 1975. Bilaspur apart from having brilliant monuments is also home to several amazing natural flora and fauna. Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most prominent wildlife sanctuaries in Chhattisgarh and houses various species of animals such as leopards, Bengal tigers, and wild bison. This is a must-visit place on this trip.

#3 Ratanpur

Ratanpur, situated 25 kms away, has a plethora of temples. This place is known for its historical and archaeological significance. Mahamaya temple and Mahadev temple are known for their architectural brilliance. The lake by the temple is a pleasant place to spend your evenings. There is also an ancient fort in Ratnapur that is a must-visit tourist destination. This would be an impressive place to explore.

#4 Malhar

Named after Lord Shiva, this city is popular for its Shiva temples. Located at a distance of 40 km, Malhar once served as the capital of Chhattisgarh. The place is now renowned for its archaeological sites. Some of the most prominent temples here are Pataleshwar Temple, Devri Temple, and Dindeshwari Temple.

#5 Raigarh

What sets this town apart is the several cave paintings in the vicinity. Situated 3 hours away is this beautiful town that is a must-visit place if you happen to be around this city. The spectacular Kailash Gufa is one of the major attractions.

Comment below with other must-visit places in and around Bilaspur, if you have already visited Chhattisgarh, from Visakhapatnam.