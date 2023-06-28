The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced that it would be extending the services of the Visakhapatnam to Bangalore weekly special train during July. Five additional trips would be facilitated to the passengers during the next month for their convenience.

Below are the details of the extended train services.

Train number 08543, Visakhapatnam-Bangalore Cant special, will leave Visakhapatnam every Sunday at 3:55 pm between 2 and 30 July 2023. The train will reach Bangalore Cant the next day at 12.30 pm.

Also read: MoU signed for a solar power plant at KGH in Visakhapatnam

In the return direction, train number 08544, Bangalore Cant to Visakhapatnam weekly special, will leave Bangalore Cant at 3.50 pm every Monday between 3 and 31 July 2023. It would reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 pm.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.