A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Arceler Mittal Nippon Steel India for setting up a solar power plant with Rs 50 lakh at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. The MoU was signed by M Ravindranath, Executive Director of Arcelar Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited, and P Sivananda, Superintendent of KGH.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister and district in-charge Vidadala Rajani was present at the meeting which took place on Tuesday, 27 June 2023. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the plant would help reduce the electricity expenditure of the hospital. Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and others were present during the signing of the MoU for a solar power plant at KGH.

The Health Minister, who later participated in a programme at Paderu, said super-speciality hospitals were proposed with Rs 246 crores in Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Parvatipuram, Sitampeta, and KR Puram to extend better medical facilities to the tribal people. Medical colleges would also come up in Paderu and Parvatipuram, she affirmed. Efforts were on to extend the family doctor facilities to every tribal village in the state, said Rajani.

