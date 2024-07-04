Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday to address the financial revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd – RNIL). During the session, he directed officials to enhance production capacity and promised financial support to ensure the plant’s profitability.

In a detailed discussion with top company officials, Minister Kumaraswamy emphasized the need to boost steel production to rescue the financially ailing organization. He gathered comprehensive information about the plant’s current activities, financial status, production levels, and new initiatives.

The Minister stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of producing 300 million tonnes of steel annually. To meet this goal, Kumaraswamy underlined the necessity of increasing the production capacity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Highlighting the competitive challenge posed by China in the steel sector, he called for a focus on producing specialty and green steel to strengthen the domestic industry. Enhancing the plant’s technical and financial capabilities was deemed essential to overcoming these challenges.

Along with the push to boost production, Kumaraswamy requested a comprehensive proposal for the revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to a statement from his office. The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Bhupatiraju Srinivas Verma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel; Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of the Steel Ministry; Sukriti Likhi, Additional Secretary; Amrendra Prakash, Chairman of the Indian Steel Authority; Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, along with other senior officials.

Recently, a delegation led by Andhra Pradesh BJP state president and MP, D Purandeswari, met with the Union Minister and submitted a memorandum advocating for the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

