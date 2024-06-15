Representatives from the Steel Executives Association (SEA) recently had a meeting with the newly elected Vizag MP, Mathukumilli Sribharat, and Pendurthi MLA, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, to discuss pressing issues concerning the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

The SEA highlighted that the 4000 officers at RINL have been discontented since 2019 due to the halt in promotions. The association further emphasized the lack of pay revision since 2017, which has resulted in a significant number of officers leaving due to the absence of a wage agreement.

The SEA urgently requested financial assistance for Visakha Steel, which is facing severe financial challenges. They proposed several measures:

– Renewal of sand and manganese ore mines.

– Extension of time for paying electricity dues.

– Utilization of VSP steel in state government projects, particularly in the construction of Amaravati and housing for the poor.

– An advance of at least Rs 2000 crores to support these initiatives.

Panchkarla Ramesh Babu assured that both Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu are dedicated to saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant – RINL. He committed to advocating for state government support and promised to facilitate a meeting with Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Additionally, he intends to lobby the central government to consider merging RINL with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Mathukumilli Sribharat engaged in an extensive discussion with SEA about the challenges faced by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He pledged to discuss these issues with central cabinet members Rammohan Naidu and Srinivas Varma, underscoring his responsibility to protect the Vizag Steel Plant. He also assured a forthcoming meeting with officials from various departments to address these concerns and committed to discussing the matter with State Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to secure state government assistance.

Apart from the Vizag MP and the Pendurthi MLA, the RINL-centric meeting saw active participation from SEA President Katam SS Chandra Rao, General Secretary KVD Prasad, Vice President Chandra Venkateswara Rao, Joint Secretary Narasimha, and Working Committee members Himansu and ARV Apparao.

