Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has announced an invitation for applications for apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can apply online through the official website of VSP. The last date to submit applications for the post is 31 July 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 250 Graduate and Technician Apprenticeship Trainee positions. Candidates who have completed their engineering or diploma courses (passed out in 2021, 2022, or 2023) are eligible to apply. Applicants need to have registered on the MHRD NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) as it is a mandatory requirement.

The vacancy details for the apprentice posts at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are as follows:

There are 200 posts available for B.E/B.TECH branch candidates and 50 posts for Diploma branch candidates. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9,000 for Engineering Graduates (GAT) and ₹8,000 for Diploma Engineering (TAT) candidates. The selection process will involve calling candidates for personal interviews based on the percentage of marks achieved in their respective branches, while also considering the applicable reservation norms.

Before applying on the RINL website, candidates must first enrol themselves on the NATS website. After completing the registration process, candidates should fill out the Google form available on the Detailed Notification.

