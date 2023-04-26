Amid the privatisation fiasco, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has bagged the prestigious Raj Bhasha Samman national award. Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the plant, received the award from Union Minister of Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste at a function organised by Hindi Salahkar Samithi in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Earlier awards

The VSP was also the recipient of several awards in different fields in the recent past. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant received the prestigious national level Ispat Suraksha Puraskar Award during the annual award function organised by the Joint Committee on Safety, Health and Environment.

In the BF and raw materials zone, the VSP bagged awards for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Similarly, the maintenance and service zones of the plant got the award for the year 2021-22. It also received the prestigious award for zero fatal accidents involving contract labour for the year 2022.

