The steel plant issue is not confined to Visakhapatnam only; people across the State are very much concerned about the crisis in the organisation. A protest against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation at a meeting addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stands testimony to it.

Holding placards, a section of the gathering at the public meeting raised slogans against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant during the protest. They urged Pawan Kalyan to react to the burning issue and mount pressure on the Centre to stop the privatisation move.

Police on bandobust duty dispersed the sloganeering group, said to be the activists of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF). However, the Deputy Chief Minister did not say anything about the steel plant row. The meeting was held in the temple town on 3 October to make public the ‘Varahi declaration’ of Pawan Kalyan.

In a related development, Union Minister for Steel and Industries H D Kumaraswamy has ruled out privatisation of the steel plant.

Reacting to the remarks made by Congress leader K C Venugopal, the Union Minister in a post on X said: “The NDA government at Centre is committed to improving the performance of PSUs and there is no plan to privatise the steel plant.”

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu