Shanka Brata Bagchi of 1996 batch of IPS has been posted as the Commissioner of Police (CP), Visakhapatnam, replacing present CP A Ravi Shankar.

Ravi Shankar has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (CID), according to an order issued by the State government.

During the election period, Shanka Brata Bagchi was the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order).

A Ravi Shankar was posted as the Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam in September 2023, replacing C M Trivikram Varma.

The new government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is keen on ensuring law and order in Visakhapatnam by curbing illegal activities like ganja smuggling and human trafficking. It has initiated measures in that direction, and the police recently announced a 100-day action plan to end ganja menace in the city. Vangalapudi Anitha, after being allotted the Home portfolio, held her first review meeting with the police officials in Visakhapatnam and directed them to deal anti-social elements with an iron hand. Against this background, Bagchi was posted as the new city police commissioner in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.