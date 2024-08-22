On 21 August 2024, the Ministry of Railways issued a directive to introduce an experimental halt for Train No. 20707/20708 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at Eluru station.

The experimental stoppage will be effective from an early convenient date, as per the official notice released by the Railway Board. The General Managers and Chief Passenger Traffic Managers (CPTMs) of South Central Railway (SCR) in Secunderabad and East Coast Railway (ECOR) in Bhubaneswar have been instructed to monitor the ticket sales at Eluru station closely. The results of this experiment will determine whether the stoppage becomes permanent.

The date of implementation of the halt at ‘Eluru’ is yet to be announced.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and was made open to the public on 13 March 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating it from Secunderabad station on 12 March.

This high-speed train, which runs six days a week (except Thursdays), enhances connectivity and comfort between both cities, with important stoppages along the way.

Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam departs from Secunderabad at 5:05 am, and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm. The return train, Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, departs from Visakhapatnam at 2:35 pm and arrives in Secunderabad at 11:20 pm.

Apart from the new experimental halt at Eluru, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot railway stations in both directions.

Modifications to 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat

Meanwhile, earlier this month, two changes were made to the 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express. Firstly, the train was given directions to continue the experimental halt at Samalkot for another six months. Secondly, it was announced that the train will run on Sundays starting from 10 December 2024. Instead of Sunday, Tuesday will be the new off-day of the train.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.