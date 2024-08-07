The Railway Board has approved a change in the operating days for the 20833/20844 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. The train will now run on Sundays, with Tuesday designated as its off day. Previously, Sunday was the off day.

This adjustment addresses a significant and much-needed demand from passengers.

There has been another recent adjustment to the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat schedule. The experimental stoppage at Samalkot railway station has been extended for an additional six months, starting from August 3, as announced by K Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Reschedules and Cancellations

In June 2024, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad VB Express encountered a four-hour delay due to a technical fault in the C-9 coach, causing passengers to seek alternative travel arrangements. Earlier in March, a morning run of the train from Visakhapatnam was unexpectedly cancelled.

About the Train

The train was inaugurated for public use on January 16, 2024. The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) departs at 5:45 am, arriving in Secunderabad at 2:15 pm. In the reverse direction, the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) leaves Secunderabad at 3:00 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm.

This train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by Indian Railways and the first to connect the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It covers approximately 700 km, reducing travel time by about four hours.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad in Telangana.

Indigenously designed, the Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, offering a faster, more comfortable, and convenient travel experience.

With the recent schedule change, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express will now run on Sundays and have an off day on Tuesdays. This allows passengers planning weekend travel to and from Secunderabad to make appropriate arrangements.

