The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Wednesday that the experimental halt of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express at Samalkot railway station has been extended by another six months.

Starting from 3 August 2024, both the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20833) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam (20834) services will continue to stop at Samalkot, according to the press release.

The Vande Bharat Express train, linking Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, was inaugurated for public use on January 16, 2024.

The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) departs at 5:45 am, arriving in Secunderabad at 2:15 pm. In the reverse direction, the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) leaves Secunderabad at 3:00 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm.

This train is the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by Indian Railways and the first to connect the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It covers a distance of approximately 700 km and reduces travel time by about 4 hours.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad in Telangana.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches, and can accommodate a total of 1,128 passengers.

Indigenously designed, the Vande Bharat Express train set is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities for a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.

With the addition of Samalkot as a halt for the Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, SCR officials have advised passengers to take note of this schedule change and plan their travel accordingly.

