The Rushikonda Blue Flag beach has been declared a ‘No plastic zone’ by M N Harendra Prasad, District Collector and Chairman, Beach Management Committee. To mark it, ‘plastic-free and environment-friendly programme’ was organised at the beach on 18 January by the Beach Management Committee members, District Tourism Officer Gnanaveni, APTDC DM Jagadish, Fisheries Department Director Bamireddy, and others.

The District Tourism Officer said no plastic should be used on the Blue Flag beach in the context of ecotourism. Keeping in mind that the toxic gases produced by plastic waste destroy the lifestyle and also destroy living creatures like turtles and fish in the sea, all the shopkeepers in the area should strictly follow the ban. Anyone using plastic bags, plates, spoons or glasses would be fined. He appealed to the people at the beach to follow the ecotourism rules to provide a pleasant environment to tourists coming from other countries.

Bami Reddy, Director of the Fisheries Survey of India, said that dumping of plastic waste into the sea causes much damage to marine life and called for a strict ban on plastic.

Srinivas, GVMC cleanliness promoter, said that tourists and consumers should take beach management measures like using dust bins. A training programme would also be conducted for shopkeepers. Coromandel Team distributed cloth bags and “Go Green” NGO promoter Seshagiri distributed jute bags to the gathering.

Later, District Tourism Officer administered the pledge for a ‘No Plastic Zone’ at Rushikonda Beach with the participants vowing that they would work together for a plastic-free environment.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu