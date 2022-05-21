Beating all previous records, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has yet again created a record in handling the highest single-day volume of cargo at 3,76,460 metric tonnes (MT) on Thursday 20 May 2022.

This single-day record was achieved with the goods handled in the inner harbour, outer harbour and Single Point Mooring (SPM), through a total of 22 vessels. The Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled a record cargo twice in the span of one month and four times in the last two years.

According to the VPA officials, this is the highest ever tonnage handled by the port since its inception. Earlier, in the month of April this year, the Visakhapatnam Port recorded the then highest single-day volume of cargo handled at 3,73,544 MT through 24 vessels. In 2019, the port clocked a record of 3,47,722 MT through 19 vessels and 3,70,029 MT through 21 vessels in 2021.

Appreciating this new feat achieved by the port traffic department, VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao advised the department personnel to further focus on the continuous growth of the port and strive harder to achieve larger volumes of cargo handling.

Giving a special appreciation for traffic manager B Ratna Sekhar Rao, the Chairman lauded the efforts of the entire team in a meeting that was held on Friday. Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, secretary T. Venu Gopal and other heads of departments have attended the meeting.