The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has yet again set another record by handling the highest volume of cargo in a single day and has surpassed its previous records. It was recorded that the port handled 3,73,544 lakh tonnes of cargo on a single day. This is the highest cargo traffic handled by the Visakhapatnam Port since its inception.

The new record of bulk cargo handled was including both the inner and outer harbours. The previous record set by the VPA was 3,70,029 MT in December 2021. In 2019, the best record clocked was 3,47,722 MT through the traffic of 19 vessels. The continuous growth of the port in handling additional traffic was recognized by the department officials as they applauded the efforts.

The Visakhapatnam Port Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao appreciated the efforts of the traffic department and also encouraged the team to keep up the hard work. He advised the personnel to further focus on the continuous growth of the port. The chairman added a special mention of the Traffic Manager for his efforts towards this achievement.

The department meeting held to appreciate the efforts of the personnel was also attended by Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar and Port Secretary T. Venu Gopal.

