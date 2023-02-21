In an effort to curb the increasing cyber crimes in Visakhapatnam, the police will be forming new teams called the ‘Cyber Warriors’. These trained professionals will be stationed at all police stations across the city within the next two months.

Headed by the Sub-Inspector of each police station, the special teams will be equipped with cybercrime help desks at each police station, similar to the women’s help desks. Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth, the mastermind behind the initiative, has directed to train a Sub-Inspector level officer and two police personnel from every station. The selection process for the same has been completed and the staff are currently undergoing training. The personnel are being trained on various types of cyber crimes being reported in Visakhapatnam.

The cybercrime help desks are expected to be set up in the next two months. Addressing the media regarding the new initiative, the Commissioner said that they are also planning to introduce the cyber sentinel concept. Under this initiative, one person from each colony in the city will be trained on cybercrime to increase awareness in his locality. The police aim to educate people on how to quickly take action against cybercrime, communicate with bank authorities and stop the money from being debited into the fraudster’s account.

The new move comes in addition to the existing Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police Station. As the number of cases has been increasing across the city and with the existing team involved in various investigations across the country, cases have been piling up. In order to reduce the pressure, the Commissioner and his team will soon be launching the Cyber Warriors special teams in all the police stations across Visakhapatnam.

According to the 2022 reports, 610 cyber crime cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam. Approximately Rs 16 cores were lost through these crimes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.