The Visakhapatnam City Police, on Wednesday, inaugurated a new control room at Kali Mata Temple, Beach Road. The control room has been set up as per the directions of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS).

The control room, which will be served 24 hours a day by an all-women team, will be acting as a liaison to all police personnel on duty from Fishing Harbour to Bheemili. The control room also features equipment that can facilitate communication with any police station within the city limits.

To mark the location of the control room and enhance the visibility of the same to the public, the Visakhapatnam City Police have even kept a balloon afloat from the site. With messages of ‘We are here for you’, ‘You are under watch’, and ‘Dial 100’, the balloon has not only been catching the eye of the visitors to the beach but is also turning out to be an effective means of sending out the police’s agenda to the public.

The latest initiative comes as yet another impressive addition to the efforts being made by the Visakhapatnam City Police to enhance the security along the beach. It may be noted that the department recently deployed teams to maintain law and order and regulate traffic along the RK Beach Road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Vizag (@yo.vizag)

Apart from enforcing visible policing along the beach, the city police have also been conducting special drives against rash driving and bike races. Currently, 2 segway vehicles operate in the area where the police personnel monitors the movement of the public. Additionally, the staff of Disha Police Station has been deputed for beach bandobast in order to create awareness among women who visit the beach, regarding their safety, rights, and laws.