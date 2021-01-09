A prized possession of Vizag, RK Beach, has been one of the most popular beaches in the city. While the average footfall is nearly 10,000-15,000 visitors per day, the numbers shoot up on weekends and holidays. In a bid to assist the public, Visakhapatnam City Police have initiated beach policing to curb any untoward incidents. In line with the directives of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), special teams have been deployed to maintain law and order and regulate traffic along the RK Beach Road.

As many as four teams will be deployed to safeguard the public visiting the RK Beach. The security arrangements will be enforced from Naval Coast Battery to Rushikonda. Over 190 police personnel drawn from traffic, law, and order, armed reserve, and home guards, will patrol the beach road between 4 PM and 8:30 PM on weekends and holidays. The first team of Armed Reserve Police will conduct roof-top surveillance at 19 locations in between Fishing Harbour and IT SEZ. The AR Police will be equipped with binoculars, dragon lights, and manpacks. The second team will constitute of AR and L&O police. They have been assigned the task of creating awareness among the visitors regarding the safety measures through the Public Address System. The third team, constituting traffic cops, will regulate parking maintenance. Marine Police and Community Guards comprise the fourth team. Equipped with life jackets, inflated rubber tubes, dragon lights, and ropes, the team will safeguard people entering the sea.

Apart from enforcing visible policing along the beach, the city police also conduct special drives against rash driving and bike races. Currently, 2 segway vehicles operate in the area where the police personnel monitors the movement of the public. Additionally, the staff of Disha Police Station has been deputed for beach bandobast in order to create awareness among women who visit the beach, regarding their safety, rights, and laws.