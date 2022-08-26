The Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam will soon host the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant, which was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the aircraft carrier on 2 September 2022 in Kochi post which exercises will be conducted by the Indian Navy to test its operational capabilities.

Currently, a new berth is under construction at the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, to house the 262 m long and 62 m wide INS Vikrant. Per sources, the IAC will have its second base in Chennai upon being tested. Vikrant will carry an assortment of about 30 aircraft such as MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Naval version).

With INS Vikramaditya on the western coast, the new INS Vikrant will be the second aircraft carrier in the country. The Indian Navy is under plans to have a three-carrier fleet, one of which will serve as a backup while the other two are commissioned on the eastern and western seaboard.

