On 10 December 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the recovery trial crew module for project Gaganyaan had been successfully completed at the coast of Visakhapatnam.

ISRO said, that the trial was carried out in collaboration with Eastern National Command. The test aims to ensure that the Gaganyaan crew can be safely brought back, wherever they land in the ocean.

Called “Well Deck” recovery trials, these tests involved the tying of the crew module to a well-deck ship using ropes, used to bring the module back to land.

ISRO revealed that the crew module was safely loaded into the well deck ship by the Navy personnel during Tuesday’s trial.

Further, ISRO added that the tests are being conducted to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the module recovery test, in normal or emergency situations.

About Mission Gaganyaan

Mission Gaganyaan, a project by ISRO, will send four astronauts into space and the spacecraft is expected to orbit Earth for three days before its return. Recently, Crew escape and launching vehicle propulsion systems, have been completed at the Satish Dawan Space Centre (SDC) in Sriharikota.

According to the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh’s announcement in the parliament, the Gaganyaan will launch in 2026. The trial launch without the astronauts will take place during the first half of next year.

The selection of the astronauts for the project and their training have already been completed.

