The disappearance of four ninth-grade students from the Puneetha Antony Hostel in the Maharanipeta area has left the community alarmed. Kiran Kumar, Karthik, Charan Teja, and Raghu, all students of St Ann’s High School, Visakhapatnam, were reported missing after allegedly having run away from the hostel by scaling a wall. The incident, which came to light on Monday, has prompted a police investigation and widespread concern among parents and locals.

Preliminary reports suggest the boys may have been inspired by the movie Lucky Bhaskar to leave the hostel in a bid to earn money. According to reports, the four boys had told their friends that they would return after earning money to purchase cars and houses. It was revealed during the inquiry that one of the boys, Kiran Kumar, had brought Rs 12,000 with him to the hostel, of which Rs 8,000 was used to pay fees before the group fled with the remaining amount.

The students’ parents, distressed and seeking answers, have filed a formal complaint at the Maharanipeta police station. Raghu’s father, Appa Rao, disclosed that his son had been staying at the hostel for four years. He also highlighted a troubling incident two months ago when Raghu was severely injured by a hostel staff member, necessitating hospitalisation. Appa Rao expressed frustration over the lack of consistent communication from hostel authorities about the boys’ whereabouts.

Kiran Kumar’s father added that his son had recently mentioned plans to visit the Kondagudi temple and the beach, raising questions about whether these locations might offer clues.

Visakhapatnam Police have registered a missing persons case and formed a special task force to locate the students who have run away from the hostel. Circle Inspector Bhaskar stated that CCTV footage from the school, railway station, and local bus stands is being thoroughly examined. Videos circulating on social media also reportedly show the boys making their escape.

Further updates on this case are awaited.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.