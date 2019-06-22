Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao clears air on joining BJP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seems to be in doldrums with four of its Rajya Sabha members switching sides to BJP a few days ago. Rajya Sabha MPs CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, Garikipari Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh defected to BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi. With reports claiming that several TDP leaders have got in touch with BJP leaders, questions have been raised on the loyalties of the concerned politicians. In fact, speculations have been rife that a group of 15 MLAs, led by Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao will soon fly to Delhi to join BJP.

The former minister’s recent visit to Sri Lanka has given rise to numerous speculations on social media. Reports speculated that the politician would soon bid adieu to TDP. Reports further claimed that Ganta Srinivas Rao has been in constant touch with BJP’s central leadership and anything might happen in the next few days.

However, clearing the air, Srinivas Rao has stated that he will continue to serve in TDP. He further informed that he had visited Sri Lanka to offer prayers at the Shakthi Peetham and there was no political motive behind the tour.

Ganta Srinivas Rao had defeated YSRCP’s KK Raju to emerge victorious from the constituency of Visakhapatnam North in the recently held Assembly polls.