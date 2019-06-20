After the recent drubbing in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, things haven’t looked too promising for Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Making matters worse, the Chandrababu Naidu-led party might be in for further embarrassment as four of its six Rajya Sabha members are set to change loyalties to BJP, claim sources.

Reportedly, TDP Rajya Sabha members CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and Garikipati Mohan Rao have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi and have set the stage to shift to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Reports further claim that the four TDP leaders have already handed over a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu. An official announcement is likely to be made on Thursday evening in this regard.

It may be noted that Garikipati Ram Mohan Rao’s tenure in Rajya Sabha will end in April 2020, while that of TG Venkatesh and Sujana Chowdary will end in 2024. CM Ramesh, on the other hand, will be a part of the Upper House until 2021.

The recently held polls saw TDP register one of its worst performances. While the party was reduced to just 23 seats of the 175 seats in Assembly, it could manage to win mere 3 seats in Lok Sabha. In the wake of these events, the departure of some of its senior leaders is being viewed as a body blow to the party.

Currently, the party chief Chandrababu Babu has flown to Europe for a family vacation. As per sources, the former CM, who left India on Wednesday, is likely to return to the state on 26 June.