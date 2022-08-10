The first suspected case of monkeypox in Visakhapatnam that was diagnosed three days ago has been reported negative, as said by the Health Department officials. Officers heaved a sigh of relief as the 23-year-old medical student will be discharged today.

The patient who had reported similar symptoms of monkeypox last Friday in Visakhapatnam had a travel history to Hyderabad. The Visakhapatnam District administration, including the collector and the Health Department, ensured the youth was immediately isolated in a private hospital. A rapid response team was formed at the King George Hospital, which collected samples of the patient and sent them over to the Virology Lab in Pune. The results of the same were procured on Monday, and the report showed that the patient had tested negative for monkeypox.

Similarly, an 8-year-old boy from Guntur showed symptoms of monkeypox earlier this month. His samples were also sent to the same lab following which he tested negative. The boy had a travel history from Odisha, after which he developed fever and rashes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.