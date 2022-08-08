On the occasion of “World Lion Day” on August 10, 2022, special programs are being organized at the Vizag Zoo. A “Keeper’s Talk” will be held at the lion enclosure from 10 am onwards. The dedicated animal keeper of the lion will explain many interesting facts about lions, their eating habits and daily care, etc to the participants.

Later, a short story writing competition will be held on the theme of “Majestic pair of Lions in IGZP” from 11 am to 12 pm. Interested students can write their short stories, about what they know about existing and endangered lion pairs in IGZP and Lion conservation ideas.

Anyone from class 1 to PG students can participate in this competition. Based on the age of the students, they will be divided into three categories. The category will consist of students from 1 from Class 1 to 5 while category 2 includes participants from class 6 to 10 and category 3 from Intermediate to PG.

Students have to complete the short story within the given time in this competition which will be held at Zoo Bioscope. All students should participate in these competitions held on World Lion Day and parents should also encourage their children to participate for creating awareness about wildlife, said Dr Nandani Salaria, IFS, Curator, Vizag Zoo. Students can contact +91 9441130894 to register their names for the above-said programs.

