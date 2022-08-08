The Anti-Narcotic Cell and the Vizag City Police busted a major drug racket on Saturday night. 5 youth have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs on the eve of Friendship Day under the IV Town Police Station limits. 50 LSD blots, 4.4 gms white powder (MDMA), five mobile phones, and one car has been seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as P Ravi Kumar (23), resident of NAD Kotha Road, O Vasu Deva Katanya (23) resident of Gopalapatnam, M Mojesh (25) resident of Seethammapeta, AY Kishore (26), resident of 104 Area, and M Sandeep (28) resident of Marripalem. While two of them are working, the rest have completed under graduation.

The police gathered information that the accused were planning to sell the seized synthetic drugs to youth in Vizag and Chitrakoot in Odisha on the eve of FriendshipDday. In a press conference on Sunday, Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that Ravi Kumar, who studied ITI and is currently a private employee, was previously involved in a narcotics case for illegal possession of ganja in Goa. The police are also in search of his peddler Dilip from Goa and will soon be arresting him.

According to the police, Ravi started selling drugs in Visakhapatnam in March during the Holi festival. He had concealed the LSD blots in cigarette packets. On the eve of Friendship Day, Dilip had sent Ravi 50 LSD blots to be sold to his friends in Visakhapatnam. Based on credible information, the Vizag City Police and the Anti-Narcotics team arrested Ravi and others who were allegedly helping him.

The commissioner, while addressing the questions on the drug racket in Vizag, assured that a watch has been kept on the movement of drug consumers and peddlers in the city. He appealed to the parents to take their children to counsellors or approach the ‘Marpu’ centre set up at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium if they suspect any usage of drugs.

