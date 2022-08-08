The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for the Visakhapatnam District. As per the recent press release by IMD, the city will witness heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday- 8 and 9 August 2022. The city has already been experiencing the effect of the low-pressure area formed over the northwest of the Bay of Bengal since Saturday. It poured down heavily over the weekend and similar conditions are expected in the coming few days.

IMD informed that Visakhapatnam would experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and a few other north coastal areas are expected to see similar weather conditions. As per the IMD standards, heavy rainfall ranges between 64.5-115.5 mm. The IMD also mentioned that Visakhapatnam District experienced rainfall of 30mm on Saturday.

In view of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a Well Marked Low Pressure, the fishermen of north coastal AP were warned against venturing into the waters up to 10 August 2022. The press release said that winds of 45-55 kmph will be seen along and off the Visakhapatnam coast.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman has also stated that the city will experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the second week of August. He added that the low-pressure area will move towards Odisha during the latter part of the week.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.