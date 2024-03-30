A significant development took place in Vizag on 15 March 2024, as the City Police established a new precedent, by filing a First Instance Report (FIR) based on a complaint that they received in Braille, making them the first in Andhra Pradesh to do so. The complaint, lodged by a visually impaired person, detailed an alleged fraud case involving 2.9 lakh from a resident of Jalluru village, Koturatla mandal, Anakapalli district, and 11 lakh from his associate from Kakinada. The complaint, lodged under the Disha Divyang Suraksha program, implicated a company located at Botcha Square at Birla Junction in Vizag, for perpetuating a financial misappropriation scheme.

This achievement signifies a remarkable step forward in making the criminal justice system more accessible and inclusive. The initiative, known as Disha Divyang Suraksha (DDS), was spearheaded by Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, A Ravi Shankar. Launched on 1 December, 2023, DDS aims to address the concerns of visually and hearing-impaired individuals. DDS operates two helplines, 7337324466 for the visually impaired and 737434422 for the hearing impaired, integrated into the main police control room. These helplines enable individuals with disabilities to voice their concerns with the help of translators, thereby facilitating their integration into the criminal justice system. A person with adequate knowledgeable in Braille is available on standby for situations like this.

The DDS initiative has been well-received, with 106 calls not only from Visakhapatnam city but also from various districts and states. This positive response highlights the importance and potential impact of dedicated helplines in promoting nationwide accessibility and inclusivity.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police conducts a ‘Dial Your CP Program’ on the 2nd and 15th of every month to interact directly with individuals with disabilities, with the aid of sign language interpreters. This initiative improves communication and ensures swift resolution of grievances.

This recent filing of an FIR based on a Braille complaint underscores the commitment of the Vizag City Police to addressing the concerns of the disabled community through the Disha Divyang Suraksha program. The police have reportedly started an investigation following the complaint.

