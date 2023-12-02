Additional DGP, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate A Ravi Shankar IAS has launched Disha Divyang Suraksha, a helpline for visually and hearing impaired on 1 December 2023. The launch had YV Subba Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath and other state delegates as chief guests. The program was organised at the DYVS Murthy auditorium in Andhra University North Campus.

The helpline number for Visually impaired is +917337324466 and for Hearing impaired is +917337434422. The Commissioner launched this initiative in Vizag on the occasion of International day of Disabilities persons on 3 December 2023. Visual and Hearing impaired persons can share their concerns by sign language and three sign-language professionals will be decoding the message. Police officials from the nearest police station will go to help the disabled upon receiving the message.

Disha Divyang Suraksha initiative is launched in Vizag as a result of many crimes against these disabled persons. Suspicious murders and cases of child assault have recently come to the attention of the Police officials. The authorities proactively launched this initiative to care for the disabled. They also urged that proper awareness about this campaign must be spread across schools and colleges in the city.

Disha Divyang Suraksha is the first of its kind to be launched in the country, in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Government officials expressed their gratitude towards the CP and asked the officials to make this initiative as popular and useful as the Disha Initiative launched in 2021.

