On Tuesday, 28 June 2022, the Disha Police were seen interacting with students and the public at various locations in Vizag. As per the directives of the Vizag City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, the Disha team stationed themselves at CMR Central, RK Beach Road, Central Park, and other public places.

The public was asked to install the Disha SOS app and was briefed about the importance of the mobile app. Disha SOS is a safety app for emergencies and is developed by the technical services of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police. Additionally, the Disha team addressed various issues such as women’s safety, anti-ragging, and anti-drugs. The police also posed for pictures with the students holding their phones with the Disha App.

Earlier in May, the City Police in collaboration with the Vizag Disha Police conducted a mega awareness drive, which saw over one lakh registrations for the SOS App. IIM Visakhapatnam students also volunteered for the AP Police in raising awareness about the app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.