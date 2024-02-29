In the recent ‘Dial Your CP’ program held on 15 February, DCP-1 (Law and Order) engaged with 12 callers over the phone and took note of their complaints and issues, which spanned civil cases, RTI-related matters, spousal disputes, and a case of online fraud. Subsequently, he promptly got in touch with the relevant authorities via video conference and undertook the necessary legal actions. Impressively, the complainants resolved ten of these issues. The remaining two complaints are currently being addressed. The directive is clear: prioritize resolving the plaintiffs’ concerns.

During the additional 30-minute window allocated for elderly complaints (from 12:00 to 12:30 am), three complaints were received.

Notably, when three complaints pertained to senior citizens, the CP took special initiatives to resolve them:

For any further concerns, citizens of Visakhapatnam can participate in the ‘Dial Your CP’ program by calling 0891-2523408. Alternatively, they can share their complaints, complete with photos and videos, via WhatsApp at +91 94933366331.

