On 28 February 2024, the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police (CP), and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Visakhapatnam City Police, Dr A Ravi Shankar, IPS, visited the Government Blind Girls’ Ashram School at Sagar Nagar, (under Arilova Police Station jurisdiction) to raise awareness about the ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ initiative – a toll-free disability helpline number for people with visual and hearing impairments.

The CP interacted with the students and observed the many activities conducted in their day-to-day lives. The objective of the visit, which was to inform the students about the ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ helpline was fulfilled, as he assured the students that the police would always be within reach in all times of danger.

Accordingly, the students were briefed on how they could use the helpline. The police informed them that the number would directly put them in contact with the police’s Command Control Center in the event of an emergency, and they could reach out via a video call, voice call, text message, or even a voice message. Once alerted, the local police would take immediate action to provide adequate protection to the victims/callers. The process was also visibly demonstrated through an activity, wherein the students called the toll-free number from the school itself, receiving help from the local police officers within 5 minutes.

Each of these toll-free lines is staffed with an expert proficient in sign language, and overseen by an inspector-level officer.

The available toll-free disability helpline number is: +91 7337324466

Notably, the helpline has already received over 52 calls from 12 states, including Rajasthan, Orissa, Telangana, and West Bengal. The police’s action in response to the callers has been prompt.

Yesterday, the CP visited the disabled school run by the Priyadarshini Service Organization at SR Puram, under the Pendurthi Police Station’s jurisdiction, where he had similar interactions and demonstrations with the students.

This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment of the Visakhapatnam Police Department to inclusive safety and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.