In a series of shocking busts executed by the City Police, six individuals were caught transporting a total of 21 Kilograms of Ganja. It may be recalled that the CP have seized 214 Kilograms of ganja recently in Achayyammapeta. Ganja transportation cases in Visakhapatnam seem to be on the rise since the last month, keeping the authorities on their toes.

Vizag city Police Commissioner, A Ravi Shankar IPS, along with Mr. Nagendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, received credible information regarding unauthorized transportation of narcotics. The incident occurred at RTC Complex near the Two Town Police Station in Vizag on 8 December 2923. Upon receiving credible information, a raid was conducted where individuals were caught red-handed transporting narcotics illegally.

Under the supervision of Mr. Trinadh Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police at the Task Force Police Station, a raid was carried out in the region, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals. The seized items include 18 kilograms of ganja and four cell phones. The individuals were taken into custody for further action. The case is currently under investigation at the Two Town Police Station.

On the same day, the commissioner also received reports of another ganja transportation activity. A raid was conducted where individuals were caught red-handed in the unlawful transportation of ganja within the vicinity of Visakhapatnam. The police seized 3 kilograms of ganja and two cell phones involved in the case. Mr. Trinadh Rao and the Task Force Police Station officials have taken the individuals into custody for further proceedings. The case is under investigation at the Two Town Police Station.

