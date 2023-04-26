Due to safety-related modernization works in the Gannavaram-Mustabada-Gunadala section of the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, the following trains, including the Visakhapatnam-bound Simhadri Express, will run in a diverted route as detailed below

The following trains will run in a diverted route via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada.

Train no 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 26, 29, and 30 April 2023 will run in a diverted route

Stoppages eliminated- Tadepalligudem, Bhimadole, Eluru, Powerpet, and Nuzvid

Train no 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppy Bokaro Express leaving Dhanbad on 25, 28, and 29 April 2023 will run in a diverted route

Stoppages eliminated- Tadepalligudem and Eluru

Train no 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bagaluru Express leaving Tata Nagar on 28 April 2023 will run a diverted route

Train no 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express leaving Hatia on 29 April 2023

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

