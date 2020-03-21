Watch: Visakhapatnam airport sanitized amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Visakhapatnam airport authorities have been following strict measures to contain the spread. Apart from screening the incoming passengers, the personnel has been sanitizing and disinfecting different areas within the airport regularly.

Cleaning and sanitization of all touch points and infrastructure @aaivspairport in the early hours of 21.3.20..

“AAI ensures your safe travel through Vizag Airport” pic.twitter.com/VysVwrFLmC — Airport Director- Vizag Airport (@aaivspairport) March 21, 2020

In its efforts to curb the transmission of Corona Virus @aaivspairport putting its earnest efforts towards cleaning and sanitization of all touch points and infrastructure on 20.3.20

“AAI ensures your safe travel through Vizag Airport” pic.twitter.com/3QXXgT70Yv — Airport Director- Vizag Airport (@aaivspairport) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday morning, reviewed the practices being followed at Visakhapatnam airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interacting with the personnel on the precautions being taken, the Minister urged the public to cooperate with the machinery.

Visakhapatnam reported its first case of coronavirus on Thursday when a 65-year-old man, who had returned from Mecca, tested positive for the virus. In the wake of the incident, the district administration stepped up the vigil across the city. From spreading awareness among the public to conducting door-to-door surveys, multiple measures are being taken to keep the coronavirus risk at bay.