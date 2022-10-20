On Thursday, 20 October 2022, a shocking incident occurred at the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam, where a 30-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire. Sravani and her husband, Vinay Kumar, visited the MVP PS on Thursday morning for marriage counselling. While Sub Inspector Srinivas was interacting with the couple, the woman rushed outside the station after a heated exchange with her husband and poured petrol over herself.

According to ACP Dwaraka Sub-Division, RVSN Murthy, Sravani, a resident of Guntur, married Vinay of Vizag four months ago in Hyderabad. Vinay is a divorcee and an addict to alcohol. Upon getting married, the couple stayed at Vinay’s friend’s residence before moving to Vizag a month ago. On Wednesday, Sravani contacted the MVP PS and complained of getting beaten up by her husband under the influence of alcohol. As per her statement, Vinay also snatched her gold ornaments for money.

The duo visited the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday for counselling, where the woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire. She had reportedly placed a bottle of petrol at the gate before entering. SI Srinivas, who tried to stop her, burnt his hand while dousing off the fire. The police immediately admitted her to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to burns.

Sravani’s mother, who stays in Guntur, was informed about her daughter’s suicide. Further action will be taken based on her statement, said the police. The Visakhapatnam City Police took Vinay Kumar into custody.

