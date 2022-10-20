On Tuesday, 18 October 2022, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves in a hotel in the Srikakulam District. This shocking incident came to light when the hotel authorities noticed that the couple had not stepped out of their room for over 24 hours and decided to break in. Per reports, the deceased couple was identified as K Damodar (20) and A Santhoshi Kumari (17), residents of Chinna Kothapeta, Laveru Mandal, Srikakulam District.

Damodar and Santhoshi, who were distantly related, recently met at a wedding and bonded over phone conversations and regular meetings. Soon, they fell in love but backed off from opening up to their parents regarding their relationship due to fear. On Monday afternoon, the duo checked into a hotel in the II-Town Police Station limits and locked themselves inside.

Noticing that the couple did not step out for over 24 hours, the hotel workers broke in and found them hanging dead. Reportedly, the workers also noticed a foul smell from the room before entering. Later, the hotel authorities informed the Srikakulam Police and the family members of the deceased couple regarding their suicide.

The family members stated that they were not aware of their relationship and expressed that they would have agreed to their wedding had they known. As per the family’s statements, Damodar and Santhoshi were pursuing degree and intermediate respectively. The couple’s bodies were sent for postmortem, and the exact reason behind their suicide is yet to be ascertained. Nevertheless, the police suspect that the duo resorted to killing themselves in fear of confessing their love to their families.

