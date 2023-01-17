The OTT giant took to its social media accounts to announce a long list of Tamil movies that will be releasing on Netflix post their theatrical run. The Netflix La Enna Special series includes more than a dozen movies that will be streaming on the platform this year. From Dhanush to Keethy Suresh, top Tamil stars are gearing up to entertain you through the Netflix Pandagai. Check out the list of upcoming Tamil movies releasing on Netflix post their theatrical run.

Here is a list of upcoming Tamil movies releasing on Netflix you must look out for

#1 Vaathi

The upcoming Indian period drama is a coming-of-age movie directed by Venky Atluri. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush in the lead roles. After a big success with its trailer launch recently, the movie is heading for a theatrical release on 17 February 2023, post which it will be released on Netflix.

#2 Thangalaan

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the cast of this drama includes Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The movie is expected to release at the theatres this April.

#3 Thalaikoothal

This rural drama is directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan and stars Kathir and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. Revolving around a euthanasia ritual followed in some rural areas of Tamil Nadu, the movie is expected to hit the theatres on 3 February 2023.

#4 Revolver Rita

Keerthy Suresh is back with an interesting female-centric Tamil movie named Revolver Rita, directed by K Chandru. The details of the story plot are yet to be revealed as the cast and crew are yet to begin shooting. The movie will be released on Netflix post its theatrical release.

#5 Chandramukhi 2

Raghava Lawrence announce his next movie Chandramukhi 2, recently, with Kangana Ranaut playing the female lead. The Tamil movie is being directed by P Vasu and also has comedian Vavivelu playing a prominent role. The movie is expected to release this summer.

#6 AK26

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the cast of the upcoming Tamil movie includes Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander is producing the music for the same. The movie will be releasing this September at the theatres.

#7 Iraivan

Yet another Nayanthara starrer that will be reelasing this year, Iravivan, has been acquired by Netflix. Jayam Ravi will be playing the male lead in this drama, directed by Ahmed. The movie will be making its theatrical release on 28 June 2023, post which it will stream on Netflix.

#8 Japan

Tamil actor Karthi’s 25th movie Japan is being directed by Raju Murugan. Anu Emmanuel is playing the female lead role in the Tamil drama. The movie, which was supposed to release in 2022, is expected to release in the first half of 2023.

#9 Jigarthanda DoubleX

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the cast of this upcoming Tamil movie includes SJ Surya, Raghava Lawrence and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The makers have locked August 2023 to be the month of its theatrical release, post which it will stream on Netflix.

#10 Maamannan

The upcoming Tamil political thriller is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The movie’s cast includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh and Fahad Faasil in the lead roles. AR Rahman has been roped in as the Music Director. The movie is expected to release in June 2023.

Also read: Don’t miss these 7 interesting movies releasing on OTTs this week of January

#11 Aaryan

Coming to the theatres in August 2023, this upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Praveen K. The movie’s cast includes Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. The remaining details are yet to be revealed by the makers.

#12 Irugapatru

With Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, this upcoming Tamil movie is being directed by Yuvraj Dhayalan. Shraddha Srinath will be playing the lead female role in the movie, which revolves around three couples. Vidaarth, Saniya Iyappan, Abarnathi, and Shri will also be playing prominent roles in the movie. The movie will be releasing in the second half of 2023.

Three more upcoming Tamil movies, which are yet to be titled, have already been acquired by Netflix as the streaming partner. Let us know in the comments below which of these movies you are eagerly waiting to watch.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.