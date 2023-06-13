As we grapple with the scorching heat, staying indoors seems inevitable. If you are in search of quality entertainment to cope with boredom, get ready for an exciting week of interesting releases on OTT platforms. From intense thrillers to heartwarming comedies, there’s something for everyone. Stay tuned for the latest web series releasing on OTT this week of June that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here is the list of exciting web series releasing this week of June on OTT platforms.

Jee Karda

Written and directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda is an upcoming Hindi romance drama starring Tammannaah Bhatia as the lead character. As children, seven friends had a dreamy vision of their future as adults. But life’s bitter reality hits them hard at 30 as they face heartbreaks, family drama, and all sorts of hardships. How the unbreakable bond of friendship keeps them sane amidst the innumerable problems forms the crux. Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka play the supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 June 2023

Rafuchakkar

Starring Maniesh Paul in his digital debut, Rafuchakkar is an upcoming Hindi series directed by Ritam Shrivastava. The plot follows a criminal who dons many faces to conduct his act of deceit.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 15 June 2023

Shaitan

Starring Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and others in lead roles, Shaitan is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi. The plot revolves around a group of criminals who go to any extent to remove the obstacles in their unlawful ways. A stringent cop is on their trail and hunts relentlessly to bring them to justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 June 2023

King the Land

King the Land is an upcoming Korean romantic comedy series created by Lim Hyun-ook, Chun Sung-il, and Choi Rome. The plot follows the heir of a wealthy hotel conglomerate who is stuck in a batt;e of inheritance. He falls for the charming smiling queen of the King Hotel, a hardworking employee who climbed her way up the ladder right from the front desk. Lee Jun-ho, Lim Yoon-a, Go Won-hee, and others feature in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 June 2023

Black Mirror S6

Black Mirror is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker and stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and others. This sci-fi drama encapsulates humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations, and the manipulative effects of cutting-edge technology in a dystopian future.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 June 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of June you are excited to watch.