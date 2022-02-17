Continuing the streak of DJ Tillu, Khiladi, and Sehari, which were released last week, many exciting films are gearing up for theatrical releases in the last two weeks of February 2022. A whopping seven major upcoming theatrical releases to look forward to, making February the festive month of Sankranti for movie buffs. With the release date of the most awaited Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, Bheemla Nayak, announced, social media is ablaze with netizens going bananas over it. While we look forward to the release of magnum opuses, such as Radhe Shyam and RRR in March 2022, let us welcome the upcoming releases with a tub of popcorn.

Here is a list of seven upcoming theatrical releases in February 2022.

#1 Uncharted – February 18

Uncharted is Tom Holland’s next, after the blockbuster Spiderman: No way home in 2021. The trailer, released in October 2021, has created a lot of buzz since. This fun-filled, adventurous action film by Ruben Fleischer surely seems promising.

#2 Son of India – February 18

Son of India is an upcoming Telugu action drama film directed by Diamond Ratnababu and produced by Vishnu Manchu, the newly elected MAA President. This movie stars veteran actor Mohan Babu in the titular role. The trailer, released on 10 February 2022 and the memes that followed, have created quite a buzz around this film. A comeback of the legendary actor is all we need this month.

#3 Valimai – February 24

Valimai is a cop thriller starring Tamil star hero Ajith. Need I say more? The trailer was released in December 2021 and Thala fans have got no chill since. The film will be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages along with the original version.

#4 Gangubai Kathiawadi – February 25

All of us have been in awe of Alia Bhatt since the teaser dropped in February 2021. We no longer have to wait to witness this excellent actress play Gangubai Harjivandas, a sex worker and activist. The movie is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Try keeping calm for this much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s jaw-dropping biographical release.

#5 Bheemla Nayak – February 25

La La Bheemla song has already set the stage for Saagar K Chandra’s remake of the Malayalam flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are up against each other in this action-packed drama. Music director Thaman has composed one of the finest albums which really hyped up this movie even more. Do not miss the cinematic experience of watching the Power Star’s film in the theatres!

# 6 Ghani – February 25

To further appease the Mega family fans, Varun Tej is ready to set the screens on fire with this sports drama. He is seen as a boxer in Ghani, which is making all his fans go crazy. Kiran Korrapati, who has previously worked as an assistant director for prominent films, is making his directorial debut with the Mega Prince. Without any doubt, this looks like it might be Varun Tej’s career-best thus far.

# 7 Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – February 25

We have all missed watching Sharwanand’s movies in the theatres. This movie looks like an ode to the women in the protagonist’s life with a hint of mockery. A romcom to go to with our entire family is what we require post-pandemic. Lucky lady, Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Sharwanand. Director Kishore Tirumala seems to promise us with yet another family entertainer.

We are all excited about the upcoming theatrical releases, are you? Comment below and let us know which movie you pick for FDFS (First Day First Show)!