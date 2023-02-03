Netflix has announced that the Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s latest heist thriller Thunivu will be available for streaming from February 8. The audience can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The release date of Thunivu was announced by the OTT giant earlier today.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote: “It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!”

It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! 🤯💥🤯💥 Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! 🤩 #ThunivuOnNetflix #NoGutsNoGlory pic.twitter.com/og49yHrRAF — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 3, 2023

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, hit the theatres during Pongal clashing with Vijay-starrer Varisu. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

In this action-packed entertainer, Ajith plays a bank robber who is on a mission to expose the greed and corruption in the Indian banking system. Apart from the Tamil superstar, it also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, John Kokken, Bagavathi Perumal, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. Thunivu OTT release date has been locked for 8 February 2023, make sure to add the movie to your wish list!

