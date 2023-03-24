It has been a year since the release of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR, and the movie has become a global sensation, winning 60 international awards and receiving 131 nominations so far. RRR has received international appreciation from many filmmakers and has won awards and nominations in different categories, including Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Action Motion Picture, and Best Director.

The song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and composed by Prem Rakshit, recently made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. It won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards and the Golden Globe, causing a fever among fans of the film in India and abroad. These awards have added to the already impressive tally of international awards and nominations RRR received.

Apart from the Oscar and Golden Globe, RRR has won several other prestigious awards, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, New York Film Critics’ Awards, Hollywood Critics Awards, and Saturn Awards. The movie’s critical acclaim is not just limited to the film but also extends to the lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, for their exceptional performances as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju, respectively.

The sheer number of awards and nominations that RRR has received is a testament to its global standards and popularity. The film has managed to captivate audiences from all around the world, showcasing the power of Indian cinema on a global scale. As the movie celebrates its first anniversary, the buzz and excitement around it continue to grow, leaving a lasting impact on the world of cinema.

