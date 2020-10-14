It’s mid-October and our search for gripping content on the myriad OTT platforms doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While November has a lineup of exciting releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, the remaining two weeks of this month seem to pack a punch as well. Here are 7 upcoming movies on OTT giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix we’re waiting for.

Upcoming movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this month:

#1 Halal Love Story

A film featuring the likes of Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Grace Antony, and Soubin Shahir has got us waiting for Thursday. The trailer oF Halal Love Story promises nothing but a funny and quirky entertainer as it looks to blow away our mid-month monotonies.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 15 October

#2 Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Loved Bombay Talkies or Chandamama Kathalu? Then here’s something for you! Essaying different stories in the backdrop of lockdown, Putham Pudhu Kaalai is a Tamil anthology film directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. The film features a host of talented actors including Bobby Simha, Jayaram, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, and Suhasini Mani Ratnam among others.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 16 October

#3 BORAT 2

He is back! The Kazakh journalist will be travelling to the United States once again and looks set to break all hell loose one more time. If you thought the first park was ridiculous, the trailer hints at something even more bizarre in store.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 23 October

#4 Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra

Suriya’s much-awaited Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra (Soorarai Pottru in Tamil) will finally be making its way to the digital platform this month-end. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, this Sudha Kongara directorial promises a rousing drama if the film’s terrific teaser is anything to go by.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 30 October

#5 The Trial of the Chicago 7

Based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants, charged by the government for conspiracy and more during the countercultural protests in Chicago in 1968. With an incredible cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, and Sacha Baron Cohen, this drama has already seen several critics vote in its favour.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 16 October

#6 Kaali Khuhi

Directed by Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi has veteran actress Shabana Azmi play one of the film’s central characters. As the title suggests, Kaali Khuhi revolves around an ominous well and looks to have plenty of thrill stocked for the viewers.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 30 October

#7 His House

If you thought your 30th October is already sorted with Aakaasame Nee Haddhu Ra and Kaali Khuhi, you might just want to rejig the schedule a bit to accommodate another thriller. Watch this one to know the terrors faced by a refugee couple when they encounter a sinister force in their new house.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 30 October