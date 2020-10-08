We’re into the second week of October and the OTT releases this month have offered a mixed bag so far. While Nishabdham and The Serious Men couldn’t quite live up to expectations, a bunch of upcoming releases looks to turn the tide in the coming weeks. Here are 5 upcoming movies and series on Amazon Prime Video that look promising.

5 upcoming movies and series on Amazon Prime Video in October:

#1 Mirzapur 2

If the recently released trailer is anything to go by, the dark underworld and murky politics of Mirzapur promise to be back with a bang. Drawing curtains on a long wait, the Amazon original series will be premiering later this month. Boy, aren’t we eager to watch Guddu cross paths with Kaleen Bhaiya and Co.

When: 23 October

#2 Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Set in lockdown, Putham Pudhu Kaalai is a Tamil anthology film directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. The film’s trailer has grabbed attention with its timely theme and an impressive case. We’re surely marking the date for this one.

When: 16 October

#3 Evil Eye

It’s Halloween month and we can’t stay too far away from unnerving cinema, can we? Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this Amazon Original film had us hooked with its gripping trailer. A seeming blend of horror, superstitions, and toxic relationships, Evil Eye comfortably makes it to the list of upcoming films on Amazon Prime Video to watch out for.

When: 13 October

#4 Halal Love Story

A film featuring the likes of Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Grace Antony, and Soubin Shahir will obviously grab our attention. The trailer oF Halal Love Story, which was released on Wednesday, promises nothing but a funny and quirky entertainer as it looks to blow away our mid-month monotonies.

When: 15 October

#5 Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra

After weeks of interesting films and series, Suriya looks set to end October in style. His much-awaited Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra (Soorarai Pottru in Tamil), after being having its theatrical release postponed several times due to the prevailing pandemic, will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video on month-end. Directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, the film has Suriya portray Captain GR Gopinath.

When: 30 October