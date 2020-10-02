Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham has finally made its way to Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation, the crime thriller has opened to a bag of mixed reviews from the viewers. Featuring Anushka in the role of a mute artist, Nishabdham revolves around the mysterious disappearance of her best friend, played by Shalini Pandey. While Madhavan is seen as a musician, Anjali, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala play other key roles. Several viewers have been taking to Twitter to review Nishabdham. Here are a few of the reactions the film has received so far.

Audience’s review of Nishabdham on Twitter:

#Nishabdham / #SilenceOnPrime – its wrong at so many levels, messy at so many levels and that TERRIBLE at so many levels. Despite having good actors, the caricature characters just makes then loom and act like jokes and nothing really works. Time waste and brain cells waste. — இவள் வெண்பா (Venba) (@paapabutterfly) October 2, 2020

Better than V

One time watchable #Nishabdham — Ritesh Dhoni (@Riteshtarak) October 2, 2020

#VTheMovie & #Nishabdam created huge hype vth trailers n teasers

Overall movie verdict:-👎🏻👎🏻

May be directors focusing on trailer cuts only #NishabdhamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/OyZULdiOEw — Venu Tony (@venutony447) October 1, 2020

#Silence / #Nishabdham above average thriller !!

Unpredictable story filled with many twists👌

Engaging screenplay 👍

Would have been better if the reason of crimes was different🙄#AnushkaShetty 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/d6KBUGrjMI — AmuthaBharathi (@iam_ravifan) October 1, 2020

Most Films made for Theatres aren’t going to be appealing enough when watching on our gadgets with multiple pauses and distractions. Audiences are also an important part of movie watching experience. #Nishabdham suffers from this aspect. An average one feels like a Dud. — 🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 (@KodelaDeepak) October 2, 2020