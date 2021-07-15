Malik is here and the audiences aren’t complaining! The Malayalam movie which has had fans waiting for more than a year is finally here to watch and it hasn’t let us down. Malik was earlier slated to release in April 2020 before getting postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While other Malayalam movies opted for a digital release, the makers of Malik maintained their stance that the movie is meant for a theatre viewing. But eventually, the makers realised how long the fans have had to wait and settled for an OTT release in July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. From the looks of it, the movie has still caused quite the storm, especially on Twitter, with rave reactions pouring for Malik from all corners of the country. With this success, Fahadh Faasil’s good run of form on OTT continues.

Here are some of the many positive reactions that the Malayalam movie Malik has received on Twitter:

Form a survivor, a maven to an unassailable leader.. Sulaiman malik aka alikka!❤️ Arguably one of the best character portrayals of indian cinema! This man is an absolute marvel👑@twitfahadh @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil #MalikOnPrime #MalikReview #Pushpa #VillainOfPushpa pic.twitter.com/EL1iveBy9l — Just Siyan Things !! (@siyan_ct) July 15, 2021

#Malik is brilliant execution of life story of bad guy doing good to his society, like nayagan, vada chennai. #FahadhFaasil steals the show, great acting by everyone and story reveals till the end card #mustwatch #MalikOnPrime #MaheshNarayanan https://t.co/Yz0ukJNMXi #MalikReview — Madurai Paradesi (@MaduraiParadesi) July 14, 2021

Footages Of About 1hr+ Length Had Been Trimmed By The Team #Malik Inorder To Meet The Required Length And Pace For Theatrical Release.

But Pandemic Demanded Direct OTT Release,Hope Mahesh Narayan And Team Release Extended Cut Anytime In Future😍 #Malik #MalikOnPrime #malikreview — Amaldev (@Amal_Dev007) July 15, 2021

Like the sea is mix of tides & waves. #Malik is a mix of human emotions. The rise of Ali ikka, the bond of David & Ali, the politics, the betrayal of David and the end of Malik. Ocean of emotions.#FahadhFaasil , you’re gem 💎#MalikonPrime #Malikreview — Ro-HIT (@rohith_writings) July 14, 2021

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, Malik is about a rural man who rises to power by fighting political and police corruption in his village. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this crime-drama is said to have tones of Nayakan (1987) and The Godfather (1972). But the film’s plot is actually based on real-life incidents of land acquisition in coastal areas of Kerala.

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen as the antagonist in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and in the Malayalam survivor thriller Malayankunju.