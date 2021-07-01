There’s one Malayalam movie that the fans have been waiting for more than a year. The Covid-19 pandemic has denied them time and again but there has been no decline in the buzz. With everyone still wanting to see Malik, the makers have been dropping hints of a direct OTT release for weeks now. Bringing down the curtains to the suspense, the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, announced the release date of Malik on 1 July.

Announcing the OTT release date of Malik on 15 July, Amazon Prime Video titled its post ‘fafa is our maseeha’. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, Malik is a political drama which has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who previously worked with Faasil on C U Soon (2020). They are going to collaborate again for the survival thriller Malayankunju, the filming for which is in process. The story of Malik follows a young man’s life as he fights against political and police corruption in his village.

The film was a social trend for many reasons. The filming of this political crime drama was completed back in early 2020. Ever since, it has been a very long wait for the fans. The Malayalam movie was originally slated to release theatrically back in April 2020. But it was then postponed due to Covid-19. Later, a release date of 13 May 2021 was set. However, this too was called off with the theatres closing due to the raging second wave. Owing to the circumstances, the makers of Malik have finally decided on a direct OTT release.

On announcing that Malik would have a direct OTT release, Faasil stated that unlike his recent OTT releases like Joji and Irul, Malik was meant for the theatre audience from the beginning. The Malayalam actor also talked at length about the dangerous accident that happened on 2 March 2021 while he was shooting Malayankunju. The actor had to undergo nose surgery after the accident and a lengthy recovery, leading to his lockdown beginning in March itself.