July can be seen as an exciting forthcoming month with Marvel’s Black Widow finally coming to the theaters and OTT platform after a year-long delay. There’s no denying the fact that a manifold of movies and series got hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, yet the entertainment industry bounced back. A hope that the theaters open one day, lay in the subconscious of both the audience and the producers. For the time being OTT platforms serve as a saviour, with a list of debatable pros and cons, these digital entertainment platforms continue to provide their services in the time of pandemics. Quite likely in the past months, July has a bunch of power-packed projects in its hands. Find out the movies releasing this Friday, and set your alarms as we dig in with the time of their premiere on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

7 exciting Movies releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTTs this Friday:

#1 Pogaru

A movie that was able to earn profits at the box office, despite the conditions of the growing pandemic was Dhruv Sarja and Rashmika Madanna‘s Pogaru. The movie was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The movie revolves around a goon who now seeks revenge for the atrocities meted out to the common men. Initially released on February 19, the movie is set to premiere on the OTT platform on 2 July 2021.

Where To Watch: Aha

Releasing Time: 12:00 A.M IST

#2 Haseen Dillruba

Straight from the bag on Manmarziyan, Ra. One and Size Zero(Anushka Shetty) writer Kanika Dhillon, is the upcoming mystery drama Haseen Dillruba. This is the second time when Dhillon and Pannu would be collaborating on, after the critically acclaimed 2018 Manmarziyan. The movie has been produced by Anand L Rai under the Colour Yellow productions. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. This would be the second Bollywood movie as a lead for Rane, who was first seen in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. Haseen Dillruba will be premiering directly on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Releasing Time: 12:30 P.M IST

#3 The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt’s other sci-fi venture, The Tomorrow War will be released directly on the OTT platform. The premise of the movie has been built around a war against the alien invasions that are taking place in the future. People from the future recruit men to fight the war from the past, another classic time-traveling action movie. This would not be the first time when Chris Pratt’s character will be a man for the Earth, fighting intergalactic enemies. The Tomorrow War has been directed by Chris McKay and also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, and Betty Gilpin.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Releasing Time: 5:30 A.M IST

#4 Fear Street 1994 Part 1

A cult theme psychological horror, a ‘slasher film’ for the summer evening, Fear Street 1994 based on the book by R. L. Stine is a trilogy movie. The first part of the movie will be premiering on 2 July 2021. As the title suggests, the movie is set in 1994, where a bunch of friends set out to investigate the brutal murders happening in their town in Ohio. Soon they discover that they might be the next targets. Fear Street 1994 stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, and Kiana Madine.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Releasing Time: 12:30 P.M

#5 The 8th Night

The 8th Night is an upcoming mystery thriller K-Movie. The plot of the movie will revolve around the struggles of an exorcist trying to stop the resurrection of two mysterious beings that tormented human souls. The movie will be made available in the Korean language with English subtitles. A perfect mixture of horror, thriller, mystery with the beautiful haunts of Korean filmography.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Releasing Time: 12:30 P.M IST

#6 Radioactive

Based on the life of the genius physicist Marie Curie, is the biographical movie Radioactive. The 2019 movie was directed by Marjane Satrapi. The movie starred brilliant performers, Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Ana Taylor-Joy, Sam Riley in the lead roles. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Initially scheduled to release in the theaters, the movie was released digitally due to the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will now be available in a pay-per-view subscription format in India.

Where To Watch: Book My Show Stream

#7 Capone

A movie narration based on the true life of gangster Al Capone is a 2020 crime drama, Capone. The movie stars Tom Hardy in the role of Al Capone. The premise of the movie is set after his 11-year sentence at Atlanta Penitentiary, as he suffers from neurosyphilis and dementia. The movie has been directed by Josh Trank and stars Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, and Matt Dillon in supporting roles.

Where To Watch: Book My Show Stream